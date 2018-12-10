NBA 18/19: Carmelo Anthony should return to the Knicks

Carmelo Anthony played for the Knicks between 2011 and 2017

Carmelo Anthony was told by the Houston Rockets last month that he did not feature in the franchise's future plans, and due to this, should start looking for a new team. Anthony and his personal team are thought to be doing exactly this, although several NBA executives have expressed their belief that the 34-year-old's career in the NBA is over, due to his inability to defend.

With an apparent lack of options for the 10-time All-Star, it begs the question of whether we could see an unlikely reunion between Anthony and the Knicks. Melo, of course, left the organization in a messy breakup less than 18 months ago, although things have changed drastically since then.

Carmelo Anthony is no longer one of the leagues highest earners and is instead available on a veteran's minimum deal. The 3-time Olympic Gold medalist was also willing to come off the bench during his time in Houston, and when you consider the scoring impact that Melo can still offer, a deal makes sense for the New York franchise.

The fans also still have admiration for the player, as when Anthony returned to Madison Square Garden last season, he received an incredible video package and an overwhelmingly positive reception from a team that he led for more than half a decade.

The 2013 Eastern Conference semi-finals were the closest that Anthony ever got to winning a Championship with the Knicks, although fans will always remember his 62 point game and his performances during the 12/13 season in which he led the league in scoring.

There is no doubting that Melo's best years are behind him, although if the player and franchise can put their problems aside, Anthony could offer the Knicks some offensive fire from the bench for the next few years.

