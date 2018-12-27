NBA 2018-19: Analyzing how each of the 3 OKC Thunder point guards has performed this season

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder had an extremely poor bench last season, although Raymond Felton was able to keep the offense ticking while Russell Westbrook was resting. The veteran point guard joined the Thunder on a one-year deal last year, and he immediately solved OKC's long-term issue of finding a backup guard for their 2017 MVP.

In light of Felton's successful season, the Thunder re-signed the point guard to a new one-year deal in July. However, less than two weeks later, the team traded Carmelo Anthony in exchange for Dennis Schroder.

The trade left the Thunder with three capable point guards on the roster, although head coach Billy Donovan has struggled to incorporate all three individuals into his plans.

The Thunder's incredible depth at the point guard position has rarely been seen before. Here, we take a look at how each guard has performed this season, and what the future may hold for each of them.

Raymond Felton

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Three

During the 17-18 season, Felton appeared in all 82 of the Thunder's games, averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per contest. The 34-year-old had previously played in the post-season with the Mavericks, Knicks, Clippers and Nuggets, and his experience was vital to a young reserve unit.

At the start of the 18-19 season, Felton continued to play as the Thunder's back up point guard due to Westbrook's injury. But the veteran has barely featured since the 30-year-old returned.

Felton has the ability to be a reliable backup point guard, and a number of playoff-chasing teams will be happy to take on his veteran's minimum deal. He has been unfortunate to find himself marginalized by the Thunder, and could find himself traded to a rival team before the February trade deadline.

