NBA 18/19: Max Kellerman claims Kawhi Leonard is better than Kevin Durant

Kawhi Leonard had another huge game for the Toronto Raptors last night

Kawhi Leonard last night had one of the best individual performances of the NBA season so far, as the 27-year-old dropped 36 points on the Philadelphia 76ers. Leonard's 36 points came in just 35 minutes, and the Raptors man shot an incredible 5-6 from behind the arc. For the season, Leonard is now averaging 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

The Raptors currently sit top of the Eastern Conference standings, with a record of 21-5, and Leonard's performances have been crucial in guiding the Raptors to the best record in the entire NBA.

ESPN analyst Max Kellerman was clearly impressed by Kawhi's latest performance and during an appearance on 'First Take', Kellerman claimed that the Raptors man was the NBA's second best player.

A healthy Kawhi is the second best player in the game... He is the best defensive player in the game. He is a special all-time great defender who is still in his prime.

Leonard signed was traded to the Toronto Raptors during the 2018 offseason, although he will become an unrestricted free agent in the Summer of 2019. The Raptors will be desperate to keep the 2014 NBA Final MVP, although the Toronto organization will face competition from teams such as the Lakers and Clippers.

Durant also has his own future to sort out in the upcoming offseason. Despite this, he has continued to impress for the Warriors, averaging 29.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists so far this season.

