NBA 2018/19: 3 things that we have learned from the Lakers season so far

The Lakers are back in playoff contention

While the Lakers 18/19 season has not been perfect, there is no doubting that the franchise is having their best campaign in over half a decade. Since winning the NBA Finals during the 2009/10 season, the Lakers have reached the playoffs just three times. Between 2014 and 2017, the team finished no higher than 14th, and last season, a promising young Lakers team finished with a disappointing record of 35-47.

The team finally managed to sign a superstar in LeBron James this summer, and the 33-year-old's arrival has managed to quickly propel the Lakers back into playoff contention. The Lakers are currently 5th in the Western Conference standings, with an impressive record of 16-10, and there is now genuine belief among the fanbase that the team will soon return to their former glory.

#3 LeBron shows no signs of slowing down

LeBron' has quickly transformed the Los Angeles Lakers into playoff contenders

Despite turning 34 later this month, LeBron James remains the NBA's best player. There was concern that the 3-time NBA Champion would soon slow down, although LeBron's stats are as good as ever this season.

The Lakers man is currently averaging 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and after a rough start to the season, James is now shooting .362 from behind the arc. LeBron has also produced a number of stand-out performances, such as the 51 points in Miami, and last week's 42 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

The 14-time All-Star is currently signed to a four-year deal with the Lakers and James has suggested that he could play even longer, due to his desire to play with his son. Right now, it looks as though LeBron is in a position to remain as the NBA's best player for at least another few years, so the Lakers need to put him in a position to win.

