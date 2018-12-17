×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 potential trade destinations for Lonzo Ball

Elliott T
ANALYST
News
10   //    17 Dec 2018, 06:27 IST

Lonzo Ball could soon be traded away by the Los Angeles Lakers
Lonzo Ball could soon be traded away by the Los Angeles Lakers

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking to add a second All-Star to the team, as they look to give LeBron James the best possible chance to compete. Despite this, Magic Johnson has been extremely reluctant to trade away any of the Lakers young core, although LeBron James turns 34 later this month, and the team needs players that can help them win now.

Lakers executives will want to keep Brandon Ingram, as the franchise believes that he can develop into a top 10 NBA player, although Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, and Lonzo Ball are all at risk of being traded.

ALSO READ 3 Players the Orlando Magic should trade away

Of the trio, Lonzo Ball, in particular, will generate a lot of interest, as he has the potential to develop into an All-Star caliber point guard. During his debut season, he averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game, and Ball has continued to impress alongside LeBron James this season. Despite this, the youngsters future is still in doubt, and here are three teams that will be interested in acquiring the point guard.

#3 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are currently building their own young core
The Chicago Bulls are currently building their own young core

The Chicago Bulls have struggled to make much of an impact since the decline of Derrick Rose, although there are now reasons for Bulls fans to be optimistic about the future. Lauri Markkanen looks destined to be a future All-Star, while Zach LaVine has managed to overcome his injury issues, and is now having the best season of his career.

Despite this, the franchise is still crying out for a starting caliber point guard, and Lonzo Ball's arrival would be an incredible pickup for the team. The 21-year-old would be able to develop in a pressure-free environment alongside a number of other talented youngsters, although the Bulls will need a third team to make a trade work.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball NBA Trade Rumors
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball attracting interest from the...
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade rumor: Trevor Ariza's trade fell through due to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the Lakers should trade Lonzo...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Lakers are not trading Lonzo Ball for now
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: Lakers urged to trade Brandon Ingram and Lonzo...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players that the LA Lakers need to trade away
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 best trade destinations for Bradley Beal
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons the Lakers should trade for Bradley...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 things that we have learned from the...
RELATED STORY
3 possible trade destinations for JR Smith
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us