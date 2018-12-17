NBA Trade Rumors: 3 potential trade destinations for Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball could soon be traded away by the Los Angeles Lakers

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking to add a second All-Star to the team, as they look to give LeBron James the best possible chance to compete. Despite this, Magic Johnson has been extremely reluctant to trade away any of the Lakers young core, although LeBron James turns 34 later this month, and the team needs players that can help them win now.

Lakers executives will want to keep Brandon Ingram, as the franchise believes that he can develop into a top 10 NBA player, although Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, and Lonzo Ball are all at risk of being traded.

Of the trio, Lonzo Ball, in particular, will generate a lot of interest, as he has the potential to develop into an All-Star caliber point guard. During his debut season, he averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game, and Ball has continued to impress alongside LeBron James this season. Despite this, the youngsters future is still in doubt, and here are three teams that will be interested in acquiring the point guard.

#3 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are currently building their own young core

The Chicago Bulls have struggled to make much of an impact since the decline of Derrick Rose, although there are now reasons for Bulls fans to be optimistic about the future. Lauri Markkanen looks destined to be a future All-Star, while Zach LaVine has managed to overcome his injury issues, and is now having the best season of his career.

Despite this, the franchise is still crying out for a starting caliber point guard, and Lonzo Ball's arrival would be an incredible pickup for the team. The 21-year-old would be able to develop in a pressure-free environment alongside a number of other talented youngsters, although the Bulls will need a third team to make a trade work.

