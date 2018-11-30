NBA 2018-19: 3 Biggest let downs so far

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 47 // 30 Nov 2018, 11:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

All NBA teams and players have certain expectations when heading into a new season, fans and critics begin discussing what they think will happen almost as soon as the previous seasons end and over the offseason pressure and expectations build up all the way to the new season.

Whilst some players and franchise surprise everybody by taking their game to a new level out of nowhere, like Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, not everyone always hold up to their high standards set by fans, media and internal management.

As we're now roughly a quarter of the way through the new season, we can begin to see the trends in the NBA that will most likely carry on throughout the season. So today, we take a look at the three biggest disappointments so far in the 2018/19 NBA season.

#3 Brandon Ingram

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

With the arrival of LeBron James to the franchise, the Lakers went into the season with higher expectations than they've had since the great Kobe years.

Many believed that due to the Lakers failing to sign another big free agent to partner the great LeBron James, that Brandon Ingram would be looked at as the clear second option and that he would take another huge step after increasing his output in a season-best outing last year.

While the Lakers have gotten better and better as the season has gone on, the surprise has been that Ingram has still failed to show any real consistent improvements from last season. Ingram has become an unimpressive three-point shooter this season dropping from 39% to only 33% and gotten worse in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks despite having similar minutes. The only thing statistically Ingram has improved on is limiting his turnovers per game, moving from 2.53 per game to 2.44.

At the start of the season many believed that Ingram was the only "untouchable" player to trade away to help out LeBron lead the Lakers to another title, but after a disappointing start to the season opinions are starting to change on the 21 year old forward.

1 / 3 NEXT