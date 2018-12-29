NBA 2018-19: 3 Dallas Mavericks players who created the most impact so far

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 72 // 29 Dec 2018, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luka Doncic has been a revelation for this team

After finishing at the bottom half of the table and failing to make it to the playoffs last season, the Dallas Mavericks entered this season with a bolstered lineup. They acquired Rookie Luka Doncic and free agent DeAndre Jordan in the offseason to keep their playoffs push alive.

However, their bad luck continues this season as they are currently a team with one of the worst records in the league. In all likelihood, they will miss the playoffs for third straight year. Although their record does not look good, there are few reasons to be happy about for the fans. Throughout the course of this article, we take a look at three players who created the most impact so far this season.

#3 DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan joined the Mavericks on a one year deal

Stats: 11.4 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 63.5 % shooting

After spending 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, DeAndre Jordan joined the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year $24.1 million deal in the 2018 offseason. The 30-year-old was one of the biggest names in the free agency during the summer.

Jordan is having a great season with the Mavericks and is currently averaging a double-double over the season. The Mavericks center has been one of the worst free-throw shooters in the league since the day he entered. After never shooting over 50.0 % from the charity stripe in his career, last season, Jordan shot at career-high 58.0 % from the free-throw line and showed a huge improvement.

This year, his free-throw shooting percentage further improved as the center is shooting at an incredible 71.0 % from the free-throw line. The opposition teams can no longer implement the Hack-A-Jordan and that is a huge sign of relief.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement