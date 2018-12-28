NBA 2018-19: 3 Key takeaways from the Los Angeles Lakers' performance so far

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 42 // 28 Dec 2018, 20:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers are expected to reach playoffs this season

Win-loss record: 20-15 (5th in West)

After acquiring LeBron James in the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers did not get the kind of start they would have liked as they went 3-5 to start the season. However, things began to change later and they are currently at the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

While the Lakers are expected to reach the playoffs this season, it will be interesting to see how deep they go in the playoffs this season. With a five-year playoff drought expected to come to an end, the Lakers fans must be really happy. In this article, let us take a look at three key takeaways from the Los Angeles Lakers' performance so far this season.

#3 Kyle Kuzma continues to shine in the NBA

Kyle Kuzma has been phenomenal this season for the Lakers

Stats: 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists on 48.2 % shooting

Looking at the way Kyle Kuzma has been playing in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers should definitely be thanking the basketball gods and the Brooklyn Nets for sending them their first-round draft pick that eventually became Kuzma.

After surprising the entire NBA universe with his performance last season, Kuzma continues to shine in the NBA as he is currently the team's second most reliable scorer behind LeBron James and his career graph is only headed upwards.

The power forward became a regular starter for the franchise and is currently having a breakout season averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on mind-boggling 48.2 % shooting.

Things are only expected to get better for Kuzma and the Lakers and the franchise should definitely include him in their long-term plans. Kuzma's highest-scoring game this season came against the San Antonio Spurs in a one-point loss. He scored 37 points on red-hot 60.0 % shooting but the Lakers suffered a heart-breaking defeat.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement