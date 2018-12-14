×
NBA 2018/19: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Lakers this month

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
313   //    14 Dec 2018, 17:45 IST

Rajon Rondo is among the players that could leave the Los Angeles Lakers this month
Rajon Rondo is among the players that could leave the Los Angeles Lakers this month

The Los Angeles Lakers have demonstrated during the first 25 games of the season that they are now competitive team.

After the summer arrival of superstar LeBron James, the Lakers started the season badly, although they have since found a winning mentality, and currently sit 5th in the Western Conference standings.

Despite this, Magic Johnson and Lakers executives are known to be in the market for additions, and one of these looks to be 33-year-old Trevor Ariza, who seems set to join the team in the upcoming days.

Nevertheless, Ariza does not look to be the only addition, as the Lakers still want a second All-Star to partner with LeBron James.

The franchise would have to offload a number of players to pull off a move like this, so here we will examine the members of the Lakers roster that are in danger of being traded away this month.

#3 Michael Beasley

Michael Beasley has struggled for minutes in Los Angeles Lakers
Michael Beasley has struggled for minutes in Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers signed Beasley to a one-year, $3.5 million contract back in July, and the team's acquisition reunited LeBron with a teammate that he was impressed with during their time together with the Miami Heat. The 29-year-old was coming off one of the best seasons of his career with the New York Knicks, however, Beasley missed the majority of the early stages of the season through personal issues.

Beasley has struggled to find a place in Luke Walton's rotation since then, and he is averaging a career-low 7.1 minutes-per-game. Despite the lack of opportunities, Beasley has impressed during his brief time on the court, and the player will likely attract interest from playoff-chasing teams around the NBA. Interested teams are not likely to offer much in return for Beasley, although the forward clearly has no future in Los Angeles, and will likely move on in the next few weeks.

1 / 3 NEXT
