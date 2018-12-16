NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that the Thunder need to trade away

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 60 // 16 Dec 2018, 20:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dennis Schroder was acquired in the Carmelo Anthony trade

When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2016, it looked as though the franchise would soon fall out of contention, due to the competitive nature of the Western Conference. Despite this, a Russell Westbrook inspired Thunder managed to make the playoffs in both the 16/17 and 17/18 seasons.

The franchise now looks to be in a position to compete again, as Paul George has committed his peak years to the team, and the Thunder have impressed during the early stages of the season, recording an 18-10 record.

The starting trio of Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Paul George is incredibly strong, however, the Thunder need to add one more starter, as Terrance Ferguson has made little impact. So here are three players that the Thunder should trade, in order to bring in a new starter.

#3 Dennis Schröder

Schroder is the backup point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Dennis Schroder is a starting calibre NBA point guard, and the German excelled in the absence of Russell Westbrook. The Thunder did a great job to obtain a player of Schroder's quality as part of Carmelo Anthony's exit, however, the 25-year-old does not fit in with the Thunder's future plans.

While it is a huge boost to have Schroder playing during the moments that Westbrook sits, the Thunder already have a capable back-up in Raymond Felton. The 34-year-old was the teams best player off the bench during the 17/18 season, and Schroder's arrival has drastically limited Felton's impact this season. The Thunder's plans to play Schroder alongside Westbrook have also not worked out, as the duo's overlapping skillsets do not compliment each other on the court.

Ultimately, outside of the untradeable trio of Westbrook, Adams, and George, Schroder has the most trade value, and the Thunder should look to acquire a starting calibre player in return for the point guard.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement