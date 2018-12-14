NBA 18/19: 3 Players the Houston Rockets should keep out of trade talks

The Houston Rockets are gearing up for a trade

The Houston Rockets have suffered a disastrous start to the 2018/19 NBA season, and the team currently sits third bottom of the Western Conference standings with an underwhelming record of 13-14. The Rockets start to the season is a far cry to their 17/18 campaign, in which the team came within one game of defeating the dominant Golden State Warriors.

The organization expected things to improve once Carmelo Anthony was released from the team, although we are now approaching Christmas and the team is still struggling. The Rockets are reportedly looking to make a move for J.R. Smith, while players such as Bradley Beal have also been linked with a trade. The team currently has limited cap space, and the Rockets will need to move on players to make potential deals, so here are three individuals that the organization should keep out of trade talks.

#3 Eric Gordon

Gordon was an important player for the Rockets last season

During the early stages of the 18/19 season, Eric Gordon has struggled to match his productivity from the previous few seasons. Due to the lack of depth in the Rockets squad, Gordon is currently averaging his highest number of minutes in a Houston uniform (32.7), although he has averaged just 15.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, all of which are down from the 17/18 season.

Gordon will himself be aware that he could soon find himself playing for his future in Houston, however, the Rockets should be hesitant to trade away such an influential player. The 30-year-old fits seamlessly into the Rockets system, and his ability to either start or come off the bench remains important to the teams head coach, Mike D'Antoni. His contract of $13,500,375 per season represents good value for an experienced player who is useful at both ends, and hopefully, he will still be a Rockets player after the February trade deadline.

