×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 18/19: 3 Players the Houston Rockets should keep out of trade talks

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:15 IST

The Houston Rockets are gearing up for a trade
The Houston Rockets are gearing up for a trade

The Houston Rockets have suffered a disastrous start to the 2018/19 NBA season, and the team currently sits third bottom of the Western Conference standings with an underwhelming record of 13-14. The Rockets start to the season is a far cry to their 17/18 campaign, in which the team came within one game of defeating the dominant Golden State Warriors.

The organization expected things to improve once Carmelo Anthony was released from the team, although we are now approaching Christmas and the team is still struggling. The Rockets are reportedly looking to make a move for J.R. Smith, while players such as Bradley Beal have also been linked with a trade. The team currently has limited cap space, and the Rockets will need to move on players to make potential deals, so here are three individuals that the organization should keep out of trade talks. 

#3 Eric Gordon

Gordon was an important player for the Rockets last season
Gordon was an important player for the Rockets last season

During the early stages of the 18/19 season, Eric Gordon has struggled to match his productivity from the previous few seasons. Due to the lack of depth in the Rockets squad, Gordon is currently averaging his highest number of minutes in a Houston uniform (32.7), although he has averaged just 15.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, all of which are down from the 17/18 season.

Gordon will himself be aware that he could soon find himself playing for his future in Houston, however, the Rockets should be hesitant to trade away such an influential player. The 30-year-old fits seamlessly into the Rockets system, and his ability to either start or come off the bench remains important to the teams head coach, Mike D'Antoni. His contract of $13,500,375 per season represents good value for an experienced player who is useful at both ends, and hopefully, he will still be a Rockets player after the February trade deadline.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Clint Capela Eric Gordon
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA 2018/19: 3 players Houston Rockets need to trade away
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Houston Rockets players who won the MVP award
RELATED STORY
NBA: Desperate Houston Rockets might be committing...
RELATED STORY
3 Players whom the Houston Rockets should look to sign
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 most disappointing players of the Houston...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets pursuing a trade for J.R. Smith
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves –...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Houston Rockets need Jimmy Butler to stay in...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Houston Rocket's early troubles indicated...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 players who can be traded on December 15th
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us