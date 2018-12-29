×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players who are going to make it to the All-Star Game

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
172   //    29 Dec 2018, 15:45 IST

Derrick Rose is having a great year with the Timberwolves
Derrick Rose is having a great year with the Timberwolves

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will happen at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte on February 17. It will be the second time that the format will not be Eastern Conference vs Western Conference. The game will be televised by TNT for a 16th straight year.

In the last year's All-Star Game, Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen, 148-145 and LeBron James took home the All-Star MVP award following his 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists double-double performance.

With this year's All-Star Game just over a month away, let us take a look at three players who are going to make it to the All-Star Game this year. Read on to find out.

#3 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal so far for the Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic has been phenomenal so far for the Dallas Mavericks

Stats: 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals on 43.6 % shooting

It appears as if Luka Doncic is in a league of his own as the European Sensation continues to give a hard time to the opposition defenders. The 19-year-old was sent to the Dallas Mavericks by the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Trae Young.

Even though the Mavericks are struggling in their playoff push, Doncic is giving them enough reasons to be excited about the future. Playing alongside experienced DeAndre Jordan, Harrison Barnes and other Mavericks, Doncic has been scoring effortlessly and showcasing a wide variety of moves from his arsenal.

After being named the Rookie of the Month for November, Doncic went on a tear this month. Last night, he scored career-high 34 points against Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans in the loss.

With such consistent performances night after night, Doncic is expected to become an All-Star only in his rookie season which is an achievement only few NBA legends have achieved.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder Derrick Rose Paul George NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
