NBA 2018-19: 3 Point guards who are likely to be traded

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2018, 10:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lonzo Ball might leave the Lakers

With more than one-third of the NBA season done, we are getting closer to gauging the teams' and players' performances with high precision and accuracy. The teams have got ample time to make adjustments in their lineups but a lot of teams are still struggling to figure out things.

Just like every season, this year as well, there are a lot of trade talks happening and the trade deadline for this season is February 7, 2019. In this article, let us take a look at three point guards who are more likely to get traded by their respective teams.

#3 Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz was the #1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft

Markelle Fultz was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The team entered last season with huge expectations, thanks to the core consisting of Fultz, Embiid and Ben Simmons. Even though the 76ers made it to the Conference Semifinals and had a great season, Fultz had no impact on their success.

In fact, the 20-year-old rookie played in just 14 games during the season because of a shoulder injury and averaged very poor numbers. The angry fans and some NBA analysts even called him a 'bust'.

Fultz struggles continued this season as he only played in fifteen games before losing the position to Jimmy Butler. It was later reported that Fultz has been diagnosed with Thoracic outlet syndrome, a disorder that has limited his ability to shoot.

Even though 76ers' GM Elton Brand said Fultz season could be over, in his latest update, Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that he expects the guard to come back this season and that Raymond Brothers (Fultz's agent) has been very happy with his rehab.

The Sixers man's value is currently at an all-time low and teams in dire need of point guard can definitely use him. It is already a well known fact that a lot of teams have shown interest in him but are waiting to see how he performs once he returns before pulling the trigger.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement