NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas' win over Clippers

Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

Final Score: Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles Clippers, 114-110

Stats:

Mavericks- 64 rebounds, 20 assists, 5 Blocks and 6 steals.

Clippers- 44 rebounds, 23 assists, 5 Blocks and 9 steals.

The Dallas Mavericks improved to an 11-10 record with a four-point win at home against the inform Los Angeles Clippers. With rookie Luka Doncic out, Harrison Barnes and J.J Barea did what they could to lift the Mavericks over the Clippers with 30 points and 24 points respectively.

DeAndre Jordan versed his old Clippers team for the first time since leaving in free agency at the start of the season and showed his importance to both teams as he collected 23 rebounds on the night, contributing massively to the Mavericks 20+ advantage in the rebound count.

While Montrezl Harrell was the spark off the bench for LA as he added 23 points and 10 rebounds off 24 minutes of play leading the way for the Clippers scorers. Here are the three talking points to take away from this match.

#1 Player of the Game - Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

Harrison Barnes has well and truly gotten back to his best after his injury problems and was without a doubt the go-to guy for the Dallas Mavericks with Doncic being sidelined for a game.

Barnes did it in all aspects of the floor, 30 points, 9 rebounds and a block as he led the floor in scoring for both sides. Shooting 33% from beyond the arc and 42% from the field as he was unstoppable from the midrange and everywhere else as he put the Clippers to the sword just as they seemed like coming back.

Barnes has steadily been increasing his output as the season progresses as he adjusts to his new role with Doncic and Jordan now in the lineup. The 6'8 forward has been shooting more from behind the three point line this season and shooting it at nearly 7% better than last season at 41% efficiency as he becomes a more versatile player and will be a vital player for Dallas to reach the playoffs this season.

