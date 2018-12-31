NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Los Angeles Lakers comeback from behind to win against the Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

In a Western Conference match the 8th seed Los Angeles Lakers went up against the 9th seed Sacramento Kings at Staples Center to avenge their defeat from their previous encounter.

And they avenged it in an almost similar fashion as they lost last time, as they came back from behind and won this close contest with a final scoreline of 121-114.

The Lakers were again missing their star player LeBron James due to a groin injury but this time they made sure that they don't leave the job undone. They came in prepared and executed their plan. Although all of it was not successful, at the end they got a win, and that's all that matters.

After this game, the Lakers have gone up to the 6th spot with a record of 21-16, while the Kings remain at the 9th spot with a record of 19-17.

With all that in mind, here are the top takeaways from the game.

#3 Free throw problems for the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are a historically bad free throw shooting team, and they have no idea what they have to do whenever they stand on the free throw line to get those charity points.

Today also they showed their abysmal free throw shooting which almost cost them the match as they shot only 12 of 20 from the line. If this is the sign of things to come, then they may not have a chance at beating good teams come playoffs.

They're ranked 30th in free throw shooting this year, and even some of their young players are struggling mightily from the line. Lonzo Ball shoots 54%ft, while Ingram shoots 62.6% of his fts. This needs to change if the Lakers want to give the Warriors a fight for their title.

