NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points as New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle was amazing in tonight's game

In a Western Conference match, the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in what was supposed to be a hard match for them as they were missing their star player Anthony Davis.

But, much to the surprise of everyone a lot of players showed up for the Pelicans and helped them get to a victory in this match. They executed their plan and stuck to the basics, such as shooting well and taking care that they take quality shots. As a result, the final scoreline was 123-114.

After this match, the New Orleans Pelicans ended their bad December month as they won only 6 matches in that month. And because of that, they are ranked at 14th in the West, with a record of 17-21. On the other hand, Timberwolves also end their bad month of December with the 13th seed in the West and a record of 17-20.

Now, the 3 talking points from this game are.

#3 The parity in bench points for both teams

New Orleans Pelicans

The NBA is a very team focused league. One can not hope of winning in this league without a good team. Thankfully for the Pelicans, to end their year on a winning note, the whole team came up with some sort of contributions to propel them towards a victory.

The Pelicans bench outscored the Timberwolves bench by 13 points. And the Timberwolves lost the game by 9 points. So, even if they had just scored as much as the Pelicans bench they would have won. That's how much important bench points are in today's league.

For the Pelicans, Darius Miller came up with crucial 21 points off the bench which made sure that they don't miss Anthony Davis too much and get the job done.

