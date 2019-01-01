×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
26   //    01 Jan 2019, 19:05 IST

Demar DeRozan
Demar DeRozan

In a cross-conference match-up, the Boston Celtics went up against the San Antonio Spurs in what was a battle between two historically great organisations.

But the Spurs came in prepared and all guns blazing, fully ready to do whatever it takes to beat the Celtics. And as a result, the final result of the game was 120-111 in favour of the Spurs.

After this match, the San Antonio Spurs have now won 7 of their last 10 matches, and they look all set to take a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They're currently ranked 8th in the West with a record of 21-17.

On the other hand, the Celtics have won only 5 of their last 10 matches. They're clearly in a slump and have been struggling to find a rhythm. They're ranked 5th in the East and have a record of 21-15.

With all that in mind, here are the top 3 talking points:

#3 The Gordon Hayward problem for Boston

Injuries have hampered Gordon Hayward
Injuries have hampered Gordon Hayward

When Gordon Hayward signed for Boston Celtics, everyone thought that the Celtics have finally got all the puzzles covered and they're ready to dominate the league. He was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle.

But, things have only gone downwards since then. Hayward suffered an injury and from there he has never been able to be the same. He looks like a shadow of himself and doesn't look like the man Boston signed to be their 2nd star. In today's game, he played 20 minutes, scored 0 points on 0 of 6 shooting.

Throughout the season Hayward has been averaging only 10 points on only 39% shooting from the field, and 31% from the 3-point line in over 26 minutes.

Boston need to fix their Hayward problem or things could become even worse from here.

