NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points as the Minnesota Timberwolves walk over the Sacramento Kings 132-105

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 52 // 18 Dec 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings

In a Western Conference match, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Sacramento Kings in what was a fairly one-sided game from the opening quarter.

The Wolves got a much-needed victory as they were coming off of a 4-game losing streak one of which came at the hands of the Sacramento Kings themselves. So, it was sweet revenge for them.

On the other hand, the Kings have been pretty good as of late and they have been defying the odds with a chance to qualify for the playoffs which was not expected of them at the start of the season.

The match had a lot of young stars to showcase in the form of De’Aaron Fox, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins to name a few.

Fox didn’t come back after the first quarter as the Kings wanted him to rest and didn’t put too much pressure on him.

With all that in mind, let’s look at top three takeaways.

#3 Complete team performance from the Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves

The team from Minnesota has been pretty much forgettable as of late. But just when things started to look dark and gloomy for them, the whole team came up to the rescue.

It was a total team effort in the annihilation of their western conference rivals Sacramento Kings. All their starters scored in double figures and 4 bench players also came up with double-digit scoring numbers of their own.

Advertisement

They needed this kind of a boost and they got it at the right time, especially after losing Jimmy Butler.

The total assault on Sacramento was led by their veteran Derrick Rose who had 13 points and 11 assists. This year has been a year of change for Rose as he is showing signs of the MVP Derrick Rose and hopefully he keeps building up momentum from performances like these.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement