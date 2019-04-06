NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

Final Score: Boston Celtics 117 - Indiana Pacers 97

The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in front of 17,371 fans. Celtics improved their overall record to 48-32 and moved up to the fourth position while the Pacers sit on the fifth position of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Celtics are building momentum going into the playoffs and have won five of their past six games. Indiana was on a two-game winning streak before the game.

Here are the talking points from the Celtics win over the Pacers.

#3. Jayson Tatum, Irving, and Hayward perform well for Boston

Jayson Tatum

The Boston team played a balanced attacking game, the Pacers defense could not contain them. Jayson Tatum gave an incredible performance and was the star of the night. He scored the most points(22), made 7 rebounds, 3 steals and gave 2 assists.

After trailing in the first quarter, the Celtics defense tightened up and gave up just 47 points in the first half. They improved their away record to 20-20.

Kyrie Irving scored 17 points, helped his teammates by giving 6 assists and showed his playmaking skills. In the post-game interview, he replied, "We got the win, that's all that matters. We did what it took to get a convincing win like we did tonight by playing hard, doing the right things, staying aggressive on the defensive end, matching the physicality and really setting the tone of the game."

Boston had a mixed season, but are looking strong as the postseason is arriving. The 17 times NBA Champions won three games in a row and have home court advantage against the Pacers in the First round of the playoffs. A well-balanced offense and defense could be the key for the Celtics title hopes.

