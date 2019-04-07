×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:01 IST

The Nets exploited the Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Nets exploited the Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Final Score: Nets 133 - 128 Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have clinched the best record in the association with their recent win against the Philadelphia 76ers. They have the home-court advantage throughout the playoffs and are the hands-down favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

The game against the Brooklyn Nets gave them a chance to register 60 wins this season. However, they were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (sore calf) and could not reach their goal as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Bucks in a 133-128 back-and-forth game.

It is unclear at this point in time whether Giannis will be ready for the Bucks' last two games this regular-season. In this article, we take a look at the three talking points from the Nets' impressive win against the Bucks.

#3 The Nets are back to the sixth spot in Eastern Conference but the race for a spot in the playoffs is still on

D'Angelo Russell poured in 25 points against the Bucks
D'Angelo Russell poured in 25 points against the Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets have been playing basketball at a whole different level this season and even though it looked like they were a lock for playoffs last month, they somehow lost their way and are currently fighting for a spot in the postseason.

They entered the Fiserv Forum losing four of their last five games and with so much at stake. D'Angelo Russell has been the cornerstone of their success this season and they needed everything they could get from him to get the win in Milwaukee.

Even though the game went down to the wire, the Nets eventually got out of the stadium with the win and that is all that matters. This win helped the Nets better their record to 40-40 and they are now back to the sixth spot in the conference.

Their record is tied with the Orlando Magic but the Nets have the tie-breaker over the Magic. However, the race for a spot in the playoffs is still on and the Nets cannot take their remaining two games lightly.

If the Brooklyn Nets do make it to the playoffs, it will be their first postseason appearance since 2014-15.

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
Contact Us Advertise with Us