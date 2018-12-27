×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from the Dallas Mavericks' win over the New Orleans Pelicans

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11   //    27 Dec 2018, 17:02 IST

Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks shocked Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans with a grinding win over them. Luka Doncic and co. sneaked this one from the Pelicans. 

It was a very close game, but in the end, the Pelicans came up short 119-122. 

The Pelicans looked like they would walk away with this game, as they led almost throughout the whole game, but Doncic and the Mavs had other plans. They never gave up, held their nerves and pulled the final trigger on the Pelicans to get the victory. 

The other players for the Mavs also came up big when they needed them. It was a good team effort to stop Anthony Davis, who seemed unstoppable and was locked in throughout the game.  

Mavs are now 12th in the West with a record of 16-17, while the Pelicans are at 14th with a record of 15-20. 

With all that in mind, here are the 3 talking points - 

 

#3 The Luka Doncic vs Anthony Davis showdown

Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic

Anthony Davis is a generational star. Players like him come once in a lifetime. He has been averaging 28.1 PPG, 12.9 rebs, 4.6 asts, 2.7 blks, 1.7 stls. Nobody in the league stuffs the stats sheet like this.  

On the other hand, Luka Doncic is in a league of his own. Very few rookies have been able to put up these numbers and give performances the way he does on a nightly basis.  

Advertisement

And it was a delight to watch these two go back and forth, especially in the final minutes. Both of them clearly didn’t want to lose and were giving their absolute best. 

But, since there could have been only one winner, it was Luka’s night as he gave his team the victory.  

These two are going to give many more of these battles for years to come. 

 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Dallas Mavericks New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Luka Doncic NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Jame
ANALYST
New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: 3 Takeaways
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Miami Heat's Win...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the match as the Kings...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans |...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as the Bucks came out...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas Mavericks' win over...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from the Sacramento Kings' win...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Boston Celtics'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us