NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from the Dallas Mavericks' win over the New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks shocked Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans with a grinding win over them. Luka Doncic and co. sneaked this one from the Pelicans.

It was a very close game, but in the end, the Pelicans came up short 119-122.

The Pelicans looked like they would walk away with this game, as they led almost throughout the whole game, but Doncic and the Mavs had other plans. They never gave up, held their nerves and pulled the final trigger on the Pelicans to get the victory.

The other players for the Mavs also came up big when they needed them. It was a good team effort to stop Anthony Davis, who seemed unstoppable and was locked in throughout the game.

Mavs are now 12th in the West with a record of 16-17, while the Pelicans are at 14th with a record of 15-20.

With all that in mind, here are the 3 talking points -

#3 The Luka Doncic vs Anthony Davis showdown

Luka Doncic

Anthony Davis is a generational star. Players like him come once in a lifetime. He has been averaging 28.1 PPG, 12.9 rebs, 4.6 asts, 2.7 blks, 1.7 stls. Nobody in the league stuffs the stats sheet like this.

On the other hand, Luka Doncic is in a league of his own. Very few rookies have been able to put up these numbers and give performances the way he does on a nightly basis.

And it was a delight to watch these two go back and forth, especially in the final minutes. Both of them clearly didn’t want to lose and were giving their absolute best.

But, since there could have been only one winner, it was Luka’s night as he gave his team the victory.

These two are going to give many more of these battles for years to come.

