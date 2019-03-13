NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers started their Eastern Conference road trip with a win against the Chicago Bulls with a 123-107 scoreline. The Lakers ended their 5-game losing skid with this win.

LeBron James scored a game-high 36 points and looked at his dominant best. He muscled and bullied his way through the Bulls defense and had several powerful dunks. The Lakers had to erase a 19-point first quarter deficit in this match. They fought back valiantly and dominated the second and third quarters to end with an easy victory.

The Lakers currently have a 31-36 record and are the 11th ranked team in the Western Conference. They have little to no hope of making this year's playoffs and a host of injuries have added to their plight.

The Bulls are one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 19-50 win-loss record. They are ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from this match:

#3 Good all-round display from the Bulls starters:

The Chicago Bulls started the match brightly

The Bulls took a 34-16 lead after the 1st quarter and looked destined to pile on the misery for the Lakers. They had a strong showing from their starters in this match.

All five of the starters ended the match with double digits in scoring. Robin Lopez led the team in scoring, finishing with 20 points on a super efficient 9-14 shooting from the field. Otto Porter Jr. has adjusted nicely in the Bulls lineup and finished with 19 points. He shot 4-8 from the 3PT line.

Lauri Markkanen has been in scorching form of late. But he struggled a bit in this match and ended with only 11 points on 4-17 shooting from the floor.

