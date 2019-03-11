NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs

Giannis

Final Score: San Antonio Spurs 121 - Milwaukee Bucks 114

The Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs faced off against each other on Sunday at the AT&T Center in front of a sellout crowd. Spurs defeated the Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee to register their fifth straight victory. They have also won eight games in a row at home.

Spurs started the game without their third-leading scorer Rudy Gay, who missed the game due to an undisclosed illness.

Everyone expected the Bucks to win as they have the second best on-road record in the league (only behind the Golden State Warriors), but could not accomplish that as the Spurs proved their worth and clinched the victory with the help of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.

San Antonio have moved to seventh position in the Western Conference standings whereas the Bucks retain the top spot in the Eastern Conference with their overall record of 50-17.

#3 The Bucks lead the first quarter

Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns

The Bucks started scoring with Eric Bledsoe's perfect three-pointer (Bledsoe scored nine points during the opening run). Some decent scoring and playmaking from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave them a 15-point advantage. Milwaukee continued their impressive performance and maintained a healthy lead.

San Antonio struggled on offense during the first few minutes and couldn't score (Spurs started the game 2-for-10 from the field.). At this point, the Spurs fell behind and were not able to convert their chances. With only three minutes left on the clock, they improved their game. Aldridge and Patty Mills helped the Spurs' scoreline at the end of the first quarter to 32-25.

The Spurs enjoyed a three-day rest period whereas the Bucks played just a night before. Their energetic and dominating start showed their spirit and will to win. Any other team would have started slow, but not the Bucks.

