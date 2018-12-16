NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Los Angeles Clippers

Kaushik Turlapaty

Thunder held off Clippers, 110-104

Final Score: Oklahoma City Thunder def. Los Angeles Clippers, 110-104

After two tough road losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder were back at home to host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Clippers had lost three games of their last four and were looking to steal one at the Peake.

However, Paul George's red-hot performance and the Clippers' own mistakes towards the end meant the Thunder would win a game after two straight losses. The Thunder dominated for the most part of the game before the Clippers went on a 9-0 run to cut the Thunder's 16-point lead to just 7 points in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder were quick to correct their mistakes and were eventually able to hold off the Clippers for a 110-104 win. Let us take a look at three of the talking points from this game.

#3 Turnovers lost the game for Clippers

Montrezl Harrell provided some cushion off the bench

The Clippers lost the game but they were great from start to finish. They shot well from behind the arc and went 13-for-25 (52.0%). Most of the times, if you shoot at such a high efficiency on the road, it guarantees your team a win.

However, the one major mistake that cost them the game was the turnovers. The Thunder did a great job of forcing as many as 26 Clippers turnovers and won the points off the turnover battle 22-10.

While the entire Thunder roster committed 12 turnovers, the Clippers starters alone committed 19 turnovers and that had a huge impact on the outcome of the game. Even though the bench provided a good number of minutes and a scoring option for the Clippers, they also turned the ball over several times and playing on the road, there is just no room for errors.

