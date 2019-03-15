NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving tallied his second career triple-double

Final Score: Boston Celtics 126 - Sacramento Kings 120

The Boston Celtics are having an up and down season. They have shown flashes of greatness and look like a contender.

Then, they have moments were they lose by 25 points. In their last game, the Celtics lost 140-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers. They redeemed themselves in their game against the Kings. They beat the Kings 126-120.

The Celtics have a record of 42-27. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference. Despite their ups and downs, the Celtics have managed to remain in that spot. They have not rose up the rankings nor have they went below the fifth seed.

Regardless, the Celtics are a lock for the playoffs. Their opponent's in their last game are fighting for the playoffs.

Despite 34 points from their shooting guard Buddy Hield, the Kings were unable to beat the Celtics. The Kings even outscored the Celtics 22 to 11 in fast break points. But, it was not enough. The Kings fought but did not beat the Celtics. Here are three talking points from the Celtics versus Kings game.

#3 Kyrie Irving tallies second Triple-Double of his career

Irving had 31 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds

Kyrie Irving is one of the best points guards in the NBA. A good game from Irving is no surprise. He is capable of having a spectacular performance in a game.

He can put up 30 or more points and have dazzling highlights such as crossovers or passes. He had that type of game against the Kings, but this game was even better.

Irving finished the game with 31 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. He was the leading scorer for the Celtics and one of six Boston players to score in double figures. Irving had a triple-double against the Kings, which is the second of his career.

Irving's first triple-double was during his time in Cleveland. On February 14, 2014, Irving had 21 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Utah Jazz.

The Cavaliers beat the Jazz 99-79. Irving had a big game against the Kings and helped lead the Celtics to the win.

