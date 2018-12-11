NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Boston Celtics' win against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans had another bad loss

Final Score: Celtics defeated Pelicans 113-100

The New Orleans Pelicans were on the second night of a back-to-back and were coming off a road win against the Detroit Pistons. They were up against the Boston Celtics, who were on a five-game winning streak.

Even though the Celtics took an early lead, the Pelicans' big, Anthony Davis, carried the team on his shoulders along with Julius Randle and kept them in the game. Marcus Morris scored a season-high 31 points for the Celtics to help extend their win streak to six games. For the Pelicans, Davis was the high scorer with 41 points.

Let us take a look at three of the talking points from this matchup at the TD Garden.

#3 Boston Celtics' bench outscored the New Orleans Pelicans' bench

Jaylen Brown came up big for the Celtics

Even though Jaylen Brown started this season slowly, he has picked up the pace and is creating a big impact coming off the bench. After his 23 points against the Chicago Bulls, he was once again hot and scored 19 points.

He was also impressive from behind the arc and went 4-for-7. He was well supported by Semi Ojeleye who scored 11 points. The entire Celtics' bench combined for 41 points and provided some cushion, with the starters Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis struggling. Robert Williams was also impressive, coming off the bench and scoring 7 points, pulling down 11 boards.

For the Pelicans, the fringe unit did not provide much and scored just 21 points. Ian Clark played for 17 minutes and could not score. On top of that, in their starting lineup, only Davis and Randle made an impact and with the other starters failing, the Pelicans never gave themselves a chance.

