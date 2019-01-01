NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City matchup

Final score: Dallas Mavericks beat Oklahoma Thunder, 105-103

Stats:

Mavericks: Field Goals 37-81 (45.7%), 62 rebounds, 21 assists, 8 steals.

Thunder: Field Goals 40-93 (43.0%), 47 rebounds, 17 assists, 15 steals.

Dennis Smith Jr. driving to the basket in final seconds of the match

This game proved to be a nail-biter in true sense in the final quarter where both the teams were going at each other possession after possession. It wasn't until the final second, final shot of the match that the winner was decided.

Dennis Smith Jr. who came off an 11 match break due to sprained right wrist lost it to Pelicans two days as he missed a game-deciding buzzer beater.

But this night was his as he contributed at both the ends in clutch moments of the match. With 30 seconds left on the game clock, he danced his way for an amazing go-ahead lay-up and also defended a shot against Paul George in the clutch. He scored 14 points in 27 minutes plus the clutch plays to seal the win. The rookie sensation Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 25 points.

Paul George led the Thunder with 36 points and 5 rebounds. He scored last 13 points for the Thunder, shot decisive jumpers in the closing minutes but couldn't convert the last shot which could have won it for the Thunder. Westbrook had a disastrous night and was able to score only 9 points, converting 2 off 22 attempts from the field.

Here are the talking points from the match.

#3 Back-court magic returns to Mavs

Smith Jr. and Doncic

Dallas Mavericks are the happiest to have Dennis Smith Jr. back in action after a lag of 11 games. The young duo contributed for 39 points with some amazing highlights of throwing dimes and posting tough shots as they always do.

Smith now back in action from past two games has shown good signs and scored 14 points in last two match-ups. The prodigy Luka Doncic has been magical than anyone ever expected, contributed 25 points in this game. He scored new career-high 34-points in the loss against the Pelicans on Saturday.

As the NBA is witnessing blurred lines when it comes to playing positions, these two young guns of the Mavs are going to be eye-candies to watch. It will be early to say, but as the All-Star weekend is getting nearer it is also being expected to see either of the two in the All-Star uniforms for the first time.

