NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Denver Nuggets' easy win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 37 // 15 Dec 2018, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Oklahoma City Thunder lost their second straight game

Final Score: Denver Nuggets beat Oklahoma City Thunder 109-98

After a tough loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder visited Denver to take on the Pelicans at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets were coming off a win against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Nuggets dominated the Thunder for the entire 48 minutes of action and the Thunder did not give themselves a chance to win.

Even though Paul George dominated with 32 points performance, Westbrook had a rough shooting night and scored 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

The Nuggets romped to their second straight win 109-98. Let us look at three of the talking points from this high-intensity game.

#3 Paul George continues to shine

Paul George continues to shine this season

Stat line: 32 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal on 50.0 % shooting

Paul George is having the best season of his NBA career and has had several standout performances so far. In the absence of Russell Westbrook, he led the Thunder successfully and did not crumble.

After his double-double performance in the loss to Pelicans, George was once again impressive as he scored 32 points on 12-for-24 shooting to keep the Thunder in the game. George, who is one of the top 5 two-way players in the league, was also very vigilant on the defensive end and collected a steal.

Advertisement

With only 1.5 seconds remaining in the first quarter, George drilled a three-pointer to cut the Thunder's deficit to 7 points.

He was very aggressive and did not hesitate to get to the rim as this helped him get to the free-throw line six times. He made five of those six free-throws, at a free-throw percentage of 83.3.

At 2:40 mark in the fourth quarter, George had a two-handed slam to cut the deficit to 4 points. He also had 5 rebounds and 2 assists on the night and did everything he could to help the Thunder win.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement