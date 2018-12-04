NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City game

Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons

Final Score: Oklahoma City Thunder beat Detroit Pistons, 110-83

Stats:

Pistons- Field Goals 31-94 (33.0%), 53 rebounds, 16 assists, 10 steals.

Thunder- Field Goals 43-85 (50.6%), 59 rebounds, 23 assists, 10 steals.

OKC Thunder snapped the Pistons' 5-game winning streak on a night which was expected to be a clash of mirror-image teams. The match-ups were anticipated between the big men- Andre Drummond and Steven Adams; forwards- Blake Griffin and Jerami Grant and former teammate guards- Russell Westbrook and Reggie Jackson.

The Thunder dominated the Pistons from the very beginning of the game. But the final blow came in the third quarter where Thunder outscored the Pistons 37-19 and then there was no coming back for the Pistons.

Pistons were looking lethargic and never seems to dominate the game but tried to put a valiant effort which went in vain. Blake Griffin contributed 20 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds. But Andre Drummond was completely toppled by Steven Adams who was limited to 6 rebound and 13 points.

#3 No Superstar game but a thunderous team effort.

Grant and Adams defending the basket against Pistons

Six players on the Thunder scored in double digits led by Adams with 21 points. All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George added 18 and 17 points respectively. Nerlens Noel (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Dennis Schroder (12 points, 9 boards, 6 assists) were the chief contributors off the bench.

Oklahoma put up an amazing show defensively, limiting the Pistons to 83 points. Pistons have been high on scoring with 12 consecutive games with 100 or more points before this loss.

There were many instances during the game where Pistons were trying and moving the ball left, right and center but were not able to create shots.

In the post-match interview Pistons coach Dwane Casey said

"Their defense is very good -- hats off to them. They came in with the right approach and we didn't. I take the blame for that. I didn't have us ready to play against one of the top defensive teams in the league."

