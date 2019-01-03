NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Detroit Pistons' win over the Memphis Grizzlies

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 03 Jan 2019, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Detroit Pistons got a huge win on the road

Final Score: Detroit Pistons defeated Memphis Grizzlies 101-94

After losing their first match of the new year in a blowout fashion against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons were in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies were on a two-game losing streak and entered this game as the underdogs.

It was a back-and-forth game but the Pistons' strong fourth quarter finish helped them get the win. The game saw as many as 11 lead changes as the two good defensive teams played their hearts out.

The two teams will meet once again in April for the second and final time of the season, this time in Detroit. In this article, let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Detroit Pistons' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

#3 The Pistons end their three-game skid

The Pistons' losing streak came to an end last night

The Detroit Pistons started the season hot with four straight wins before losing five straight games. They went on a five-game win streak again to close out November and then lost six straight, which shows you the kind of mixed season they are having.

After losing three straight games, which includes their loss against the Bucks in the new year, the Pistons were finally able to end their three-game skid by defeating the struggling Grizzlies.

Even though the Grizzlies took a four-point lead at the half, the Pistons did not give up and finished the second half strong to pick up a win on the road. With this loss, the Grizzlies have now lost three games in a row.

It was reported by Shams Charania that after the game, the team meeting turned physical between veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi.

The Memphis Grizzlies' emotional team meeting after loss to Detroit tonight turned physical in an altercation between veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi in locker room, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement