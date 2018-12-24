NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the match as the Kings emerged victorious over the Pelicans

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 24 Dec 2018, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings continued their consistent start to the season winning at home against the New Orleans Pelicans with a scoreline of 122-117.

The game was a high scoring affair. Most of the matches played by these two teams this season have ended up with a very high scoreline. The Kings were 11-point behind in the 4th quarter but rallied back to get a comeback win.

With the victory, the Sacramento Kings improve to a 18-15 record for the season and are currently placed at the 7th spot in the Western Conference playoff standings. The Kings are having a great season this time after struggling mightily in the past few seasons.

The Pelicans, after a 5-1 start to the season, are currently lying at the 14th position in the Western Conference playoff standings with a 15-19 record. The Pelicans have lost 7 out of their last 10 games. They have now lost 4 games in a row.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the NBA match:

#3 Great fourth-quarter display by the Kings:

The Sacramento Kings

The Kings were down 105-94 with 8 minutes still left to play in the fourth quarter. Then they scored 14 straight points in the match and never looked back. Buddy Hield connected on two three-pointers and also made a layup in the stretch. In total, the Kings connected on five 3 pointers in the fourth quarter alone.

The Kings have now become the first team since Pacers in 2010 to trail by 19 points and win two consecutive games.

The Pelicans scored a franchise record 149 points in the earlier meeting between these two teams. They again got hot early on taking a 36-25 lead after the first quarter. But they came up short in the clutch moments in this match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement