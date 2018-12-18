NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the match as the Thunder got an easy win over the Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder came away with an easy win over the Chicago Bulls 121-98. The Thunder were on their game right from the beginning and never allowed the Bulls to get back in the game.

The Chicago Bulls had earlier won their first meeting with the Thunder in a dramatic encounter where Lauri Markkanen hit the game-winner in the dying seconds of the match.

This match was much more straightforward with the Thunder showing why they are one of the top teams in the league this season.

The Thunder took a 20-point lead into the halftime and never looked back. They were again led by Paul George who is in scorching form this season. Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double.

With the win, the Thunder are lying at the No. 3 position in the West with a 19-10 record. This looks like a great turnaround for a team that was comprehensively knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Bulls are the third worst team in the NBA with a 7-24 record.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3 Late first-half domination from Paul George

Paul George has been superb this season

Paul George has been the best player for Thunder this season. He continued his merry run in this match too.

With five minutes left in the first half, George got hot from the field. He scored 16 of his 24 points in those five minutes and completely took the game away from the Bulls. The Bulls were outscored 23-7 during those minutes.

George became a bit passive in the second half but the Thunder already had full control of the game by that time.

He is averaging 25 PPG for Thunder and the Thunder will be heavily relying on his production for competing in the Western Conference.

