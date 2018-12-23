NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the match as the Thunder had a tight win over the Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a tight victory against the Utah Jazz 107-106. This was the second time that the Thunder have beaten the Jazz this NBA season after getting knocked out by them in last year's playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Paul George continued his MVP level display and led the Thunder again in this match while Russell Westbrook struggled massively.

With the victory, the Thunder are tied for the first position in the Western Conference playoff standings with a 21-10 record. They have been playing great basketball this season and their team chemistry continues to increase with each passing game.

The Jazz are struggling to qualify for the playoffs this season. The Jazz were expected to be one of the top teams to challenge the Warriors this season. Instead, they have regressed this season. They look like the shadow of a team that they were last year. They are currently lying at the 12th position in the West with a 16-18 record.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3 Another domination on the boards from the Thunder:

Steven Adams is having a great year for the Thunder

The Thunder are the second-ranked team in the NBA when it comes to crashing the glass. In fact, they lie in the first position when it comes to offensive rebounding. They again dominated the boards in this game.

The Thunder outrebounded the Jazz 51-44 in this game. The efforts on rebounding and on the defensive end are the two most crucial factors that have led to the Thunder domination this season.

George had the team-high in rebounds with 14 boards. Westbrook and Steven Adams had 12 and 10 boards respectively for the match. Adams has been one of the best rebounders in the game and his domination in the paint impacts the game on both the ends.

