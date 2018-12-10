NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the New Orleans Pelicans' win against the Detroit Pistons

Pelicans got the win on the road

Final Score: Pelicans defeated Pistons, 116-108

After a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at home, the New Orleans Pelicans were in Detroit to take on the Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons were on a three-game losing streak and were looking to get back to winning ways.

It was a close game and both the teams went hard at each other but the Pelicans were able to steal the win on the road. Jrue Holiday led both the teams in scoring with 37 points. For the Pistons, Blake Griffin had another monster game and scored 35 points.

The Pistons have now lost four straight games and their next game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. The Pelicans will now travel to Boston for a match against the Celtics. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Pelicans' win against the Pistons.

#3 Andre Drummond's monster double-double night

Andre Drummond was brilliant on the night

Stat line: 23 points, 19 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and a block on 43.5 % shooting

Andre Drummond was in his elements last night as he posted a monster double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds. In the first quarter, he collected an offensive rebound and scored a basket to start things off.

With Pistons down by four in the first quarter, he slammed one home off an alley-oop pass from Reggie Jackson.

Drummond had as many as 11 offensive rebounds and caused problems to the Pelicans' defenders in the paint. He was dominant and kept scoring to keep the Pistons in the game. He also had a steal and a block on the night.

The 25-year old is known as a walking double-double and is averaging 18.3 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. He is the leader of the rebounds per game list.

