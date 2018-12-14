NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Toronto Raptors' stunning win over Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Final Score: Raptors defeat Warriors 113-93

The Golden State Warriors were on a four-game winning streak and hosted the Toronto Raptors, who were on a second night of a back-to-back after the win against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles.

It is worth mentioning too that the Raptors were in this game without the MVP front runner, Kawhi Leonard, who was out due to a hip injury. But the Raptors dominated the Warriors for the entire 48 minutes of action and went on to pick up an easy win.

With the win, they have swept the regular-season series against the Warriors. The league-leading Raptors have now improved to 23-7 on the season.

Let us take a look at three of the biggest talking points from the Raptors' win at the Oracle Arena.

#3 All the Raptors' starters score in double-digits

Raptors' starters fired on all cylinders

For a long time, the Toronto Raptors were known only for their two All-Star players, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. However, that doesn't look like the case this season; even though Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry are the mainstays, the other players are coming up big with consistent performances almost every night.

Serge Ibaka is having his career-best season, and the story is similar for Pascal Siakam who is putting up big numbers. Fred Van Vleet has also been a revelation this season, and he has been particularly impressive in the absence of Leonard.

Last night the starters combined for as many as 81 points, and all of them scored in double-digits. Moreover, they were all efficient with their shooting; none of the starters shot less than 40 percent from the field.

Ibaka had 20 points in the contest, and this was his third straight game with 20 or more points.

