NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Warriors' win over the Kings

Kaushik Turlapaty

Golden State Warriors held off the Kings, 117-116. Credit: Warriors twitter

Final Score: Warriors defeated Kings 117-116

The Golden State Warriors' four-game skid ended with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Oracle Arena. A night later, the Warriors played hosts to the Sacramento Kings who were on a two-game winning streak.

This was a close game that got decided in the final seconds, and the Warriors barely held off the Kings. Klay Thompson put back his own miss which gave the Warriors the 117-116 lead. Durant was the high-scorer on the night with 44 points. For the Kings, Buddy Hield was the high-scorer with 28 points on 12-for-21 shooting.

The Kings entered the halftime with 64-60 lead, but the Warriors took a two-point lead by the end of three quarters. The Warriors are on a two-game winning streak now and will next host the Orlando Magic at home. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Warriors matchup against the Kings.

#3 Kings' bench outscored the Warriors' bench, 58-22

The Kings' bench came up big. Credit: Sacramento Kings twitter

The Sacramento Kings' bench was on fire against the Warriors. Marvin Bagley III led the bench-scoring with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting. He also had 17 rebounds in the game after 34 minutes of action.

Justin Jackson scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting and grabbed 4 rebounds. Harry Giles and Bogdanovic too had strong night and combined for 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting. With the starters Fox and others struggling to get it going, the bench came up big and kept the Kings in the game.

While the Kings' bench combined for 58 points, the Warriors only got 22 points from their bench. None of the fringe players scored in double-digits and the Warriors' bench got outscored by the Kings' bench, 58-22.

