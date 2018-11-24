NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from the Thunder's win over the Hornets

Elliott T FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 34 // 24 Nov 2018, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-104

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their recent form by beating the Charlotte Hornets 109-104 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Hornets were in a position to win with 20 seconds remaining. However, OKC managed to secure the win thanks to some poor shot choices from the Charlotte team.

The result has pushed the Thunder's record to 12-6, an impressive feat considering that Westbrook has missed half of their games. The result also means that the Thunder are now up to second place in the Western Conference, so here are three talking points from the win over the Hornets.

#3 Schroder and Westbrook both starting

Schroder and Westbrook both started

When Dennis Schroder was traded to the Thunder, many NBA experts were skeptical over whether Westbrook and Schroder could play on the same team. The victory over the Hornets, however, showed that the pair can function together, as Schroder scored 23 points, while Westbrook contributed a further 30.

During the key closing stages, there were instances where the normally ball-dominant Westbrook even stepped aside and allowed the 25-year-old to find his own shot. The Thunder now have the prospect of regularly starting both players, and this could be crucial as the Thunder chase a first NBA title.

#2 Deonte Burton's Breakout

Deonte Burton had the best game of his young NBA career

Deonte Burton had never played in NBA before this season. However, the 24-year-old has slowly forced his way into the Thunder's rotation. During the win over the Hornets, Burton announced his arrival in the NBA, scoring 11 points in 22 minutes of action.

After knocking down a wide-open three, Burton soon slammed home a monstrous dunk. Not much was expected of a player that went undrafted in 2017, although Burton may now find himself earning an increased number of minutes from Billy Donovan.

1 / 2 NEXT