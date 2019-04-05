NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets

Final Score: Toronto Raptors 115 - Brooklyn Nets 105

The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets faced off against each other on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in front of a sellout crowd. The Nets needed the win to improve their position, while the Raptors were looking to match last season's franchise record for victories. The Raptors won the game with ease.

With the win, the Raptors have now won five games in a row. If the season ended today, these two teams would meet in the playoffs (second and seventh positions).

Here are the talking points from the Raptors' win over the Nets.

#3 Raptors took big lead in the first quarter

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

Kawhi Leonard opened up scoring for Toronto. With some decent shooting from Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol helped the Raptors build a healthy lead in the first quarter, which ended 34-22. The Nets started well but missed many scoring chances.

Brooklyn fell behind from the beginning of the game and were unable to come back. The Nets struggled defensively and could not contain the Raptors. Brooklyn ignored Siakam in favour of players like Kawhi and Gasol and paid the price.

Toronto played a balanced game, with three of their players scoring 20+ points, and scored 15 times from the three-point line. The team improved their overall record to 56-23. The Raptors are one of the strongest team in the Eastern Conference and are looking to lift the NBA Championship this year.

Kyle Lowry of the Raptors said after the game,

"We've got Kawhi, we've got Marc, we've got a good team. We've got good individuals, I think it's going to be one of those years where we know what we are. Nothing else matters, nothing else matters but the trophy".

