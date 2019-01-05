NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Utah Jazz's blowout win over Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell hasn't lived up to the expectations from his sophomore year.

The Utah Jazz flew out to meet Cleveland and handed them a disheartening eighth straight loss. The Cavs managed to waste another one of their good first halves over a pathetic showing in the last two quarters.

The Jazz had just been beaten by the soaring Raptors before they set foot in Cleveland, and had also lost three of their last five. But not many expect to falter against the plummeting Cavs, and Utah made sure they didn't either. The blowout road win takes their away record to 10-12 on the season, and they currently sit at the 11th spot on the West leaderboard. Now, eight games behind the West leaders, the Jazz are 18-20 (0.474) on the season.

The 26-point blowout of the lowly Cavaliers side meant that they have now lost ten of their last eleven games, having won just five games at home this season so far. They possess an East-worst 8-30 (0.211) win-loss record, now an insurmountable 19 games behind the leading Bucks.

Let's draw out some key takeaways from this game in which the Utah Jazz coasted past the dispirited Cavaliers side.

#1 4 of 5 Cavaliers starters make only three shots each from the field

The Cavaliers were East Champions last year, but are last on the standings this year.

The Cavaliers starting five comprised of Osman, Nance, Thompson, Sexton, and Hood for this clash against the visiting Jazz. Except for Larry Nance Jr. (who shot 5-of-9 and finished with 10 points), none of the other starters could make more than three shots from the field, or score more than 13 points.

Cedi Osman dropped 3-of-9, Tristan managed an even worse 3-of-10 while Sexton bested them with a discouraging 3-of-13. Rodney Hood could only contribute 13 points on the night, aligning with his teammates on shooting with a 3-of-6 night from the field.

Alec Burks and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to drop 17 (team-high) and 12 points respectively, and for the sake of basketball gods, made six shots each.

