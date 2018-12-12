NBA 2018/19: 3 teams that could end the Warriors dominance this season

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 58 // 12 Dec 2018, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gunning for the Warriors this season

The Golden State Warriors entered the 18/19 season as the heavy favourites due to their recent dominance of the NBA. Since the organization appointed Steve Kerr as head coach in 2014, the Warriors have won three of the last four Championships, smashing a number of records along the way.

The franchise also enjoyed a terrific 2018 offseason, as they pulled off one of the biggest deals of the summer by signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one year deal. The acquisition of the 28-year-old centre means that the Warriors now have a starting five consisting entirely of All-Stars.

Cousins is yet to play, as he is still recovering from a serious Achilles injury, although the former Pelicans man looks set to return in January. Steph Curry and Draymond Green have also missed time through injury, but that hasn't stopped the Warriors from maintaining an impressive record of 19-9.

While many fans and analysts alike expect the NBA postseason to be a foregone conclusion, a number of teams from both the East and West are impressing. Here we will look at the three teams who could provide the biggest threat to a Warriors team that has not lost in the playoffs since 2016.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson believes the Los Angeles Lakers can compete for the Championship this year

LeBron James is still the only man who has been able to lead a team to victory over Steve Kerr's Warriors, and he will be hoping to do it for the second time in 2019. While the Lakers clearly need to add a second All-Star, James has a much stronger cast in Los Angeles than during his final two years in Cleveland.

The Warriors would enter a postseason series against the Lakers as the heavy favorites, although you can never discredit the impact of LeBron, who has already appeared in nine NBA Finals. Ultimately, the Lakers are continuing to get better, and the team could always pull off a shock move for someone like Bradley Beal.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement