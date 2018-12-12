×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018/19: 3 teams that could end the Warriors dominance this season

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    12 Dec 2018, 21:52 IST

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gunning for the Warriors this season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are gunning for the Warriors this season

The Golden State Warriors entered the 18/19 season as the heavy favourites due to their recent dominance of the NBA. Since the organization appointed Steve Kerr as head coach in 2014, the Warriors have won three of the last four Championships, smashing a number of records along the way.

The franchise also enjoyed a terrific 2018 offseason, as they pulled off one of the biggest deals of the summer by signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one year deal. The acquisition of the 28-year-old centre means that the Warriors now have a starting five consisting entirely of All-Stars.

Cousins is yet to play, as he is still recovering from a serious Achilles injury, although the former Pelicans man looks set to return in January. Steph Curry and Draymond Green have also missed time through injury, but that hasn't stopped the Warriors from maintaining an impressive record of 19-9.

While many fans and analysts alike expect the NBA postseason to be a foregone conclusion, a number of teams from both the East and West are impressing. Here we will look at the three teams who could provide the biggest threat to a Warriors team that has not lost in the playoffs since 2016.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson believes the Los Angeles Lakers can compete for the Championship this year
Magic Johnson believes the Los Angeles Lakers can compete for the Championship this year

LeBron James is still the only man who has been able to lead a team to victory over Steve Kerr's Warriors, and he will be hoping to do it for the second time in 2019. While the Lakers clearly need to add a second All-Star, James has a much stronger cast in Los Angeles than during his final two years in Cleveland.

The Warriors would enter a postseason series against the Lakers as the heavy favorites, although you can never discredit the impact of LeBron, who has already appeared in nine NBA Finals. Ultimately, the Lakers are continuing to get better, and the team could always pull off a shock move for someone like Bradley Beal.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Toronto Raptors Russell Westbrook Kawhi Leonard
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA 18/19: 3 Things that we have learned from the Toronto...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 reasons why we need a Warriors-Raptors Final
RELATED STORY
NBA Coach of The Year: The favourites to win the award...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Milwaukee Bucks'...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the NBA All Defensive Team for the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Top performers for the Toronto Raptors...
RELATED STORY
NBA: The mystery of The Claw
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Toronto Raptors...
RELATED STORY
3 NBA superstars that recently turned down New Balance
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us