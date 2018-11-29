NBA 2018-19: 3 Top performers for the Toronto Raptors this season

Jame FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21 // 29 Nov 2018, 12:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Toronto Raptors are the the best team in the NBA right now

The Toronto Raptors have been red hot this season. They are off to the best start in the NBA right now sitting atop the standings with an outstanding 17-4 record.

During the off season the Raptors made the biggest trade move. They traded away their All-Star DeMar DeRozan for the superstar Kawhi Leonard. Raptors finished at the top of the Eastern Conference standings last season but ran into LeBron James in the playoffs and got swept in the Eastern Conference semis.

This season, they got Kawhi Leonard in an attempt to win the East which is without LeBron for the first time since he got drafted. The Raptors have looked great in this early part of the season and amid the struggles of the Boston Celtics, the Raptors look like the favorite to emerge from the East. They are in the best position to challenge the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors have got strong performances from a lot of their players. Let's have a look at the top 3 performers for them during the course of this season.

#3 Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

Pascal Siakam was drafted as the number 27th overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2016 NBA draft. This season he is really playing with huge confidence and finally living up to his potential.

The 24 year old lanky forward from Cameroon has started in almost all the matches for the Raptors and has become a complimentary piece for them. Siakam has been averaging 14.3 PPG, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists on an amazing 63% shooting from the field. He has even improved his game from beyond the arc shooting 33% from the 3PT line.

His strong displays even earned him the Eastern Conference Player of the Week nod. Siakam's development will be vital for the Raptors this season.

1 / 3 NEXT