NBA 2018-19: 5 Most dominant players of the regular season

Sumit Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 48 // 03 Apr 2019, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

While the NBA's 2018-19 regular season is going to be over soon, we have seen some great performances throughout the season and with that, we have also come across a lot of dominant performances by numerous players in their own style and technique. These styles may include great defense, exceptional ball handling skills, possessing a great shooting range, ultimate rim protection, scoring at ease in the post and unbelievable playmaking abilities.

But only possessing these skills does not make you a dominant star on the court, true dominance is achieved when the players are willing to take charge in the critical situations by being the leader of their team and exploding on their opponent. At that point of time, these styles and techniques play a very minor role in the ball game, it's the personality of the player that comes a forward showing his strong mindset and self-confidence for his game.

So here is a list of top 5 players that have performed big and been the most dominant through the NBA's 2018-19 regular season.

#5 LeBron James

The Lakers did miss the playoffs but King James continued to perform

Well, LeBron James has received a lot of heat after moving from Cleveland to Lakers and also not being able to lead the young Lakers team to the playoffs. Apart from that, there is no one in the NBA, be it critics or the spectators, who can deny his supremacy when he steps out on the court.

His Majesty has never shied away from performing at a high level and producing the deuce whenever the team needed. He is a natural leader, scorer, rebounder and playmaker and with. Despite missing a lot of games this season due to injury, he has still managed to average 27.4 points (6th in the league), 8.3 assists (3rd in the league) and 8.5 rebounds per game showing his dominance with his performance.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement