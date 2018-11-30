NBA 2018-19: 5 Potential All-Stars from the South West Divison

Thomas Lawson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 // 30 Nov 2018, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Every year the NBA names the 24 best players in the league, and we get to see two 12-man teams play against each other in an exhibition match showing off the most talented player sin the league.

24 players and only 30 teams mean that at least 6 teams (3 per conference) would miss out on having any All-Stars, and that was if only All-Star was taken per team, but in the NBA you have teams that have multiple All-Stars.

This means it can be hard to pick All-Stars when focusing in on divisions as perhaps no teams in that division would have any All-Star players. This can become an even harder exercise when looking at the conferences side by side and seeing who is playing in each conference.

Taking last season for an example, 4 of the 12 All-Stars in the Western Conference came from one team (Golden State Warriors had Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green), and two of the starters came from another team (New Orleans with Anthony Davis & an uninjured DeMarcus Cousins). That is half of the spots taken in two teams, leaving 13 teams to fill 6 spots!

You also have to then take into account trades, signings and injuries that have happened so far - for example, there is no getting around that LeBron Jame is now part of the Western Conference, meaning that there is one less spot here and one more spot in the Eastern Conference. It makes it even harder to pick when you break each conference down into its five-team division. Looking specifically at the South West Division, here are five players that could make the All-Star team.

#1 Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans, 5 x All-Star

Anthony Davis is an almost certain lock for the

Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the league, perhaps even the best. He started off the year being touted as a potential MVP, and even stated in an interview with ESPN that he is 'the best player in the league.'

Davis has missed some games due to injury this season but is averaging 27.1 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 4.8 APG, and a huge 2.7 BPG. Davis needs to continue to elevate his form after the Pelicans have been up and down so far through the first 20 games but is well on his way to proving that he could be the MVP.

Davis' spot in the Western All-Stars is also helped by the injured DeMarcus Cousins not taking up an F/C position, and Kawhi Leonard now being traded to the Eastern Conference.

1 / 5 NEXT