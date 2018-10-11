NBA 2018-19: 5 Things to look forward to

Rishabh Gangwani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 11 Oct 2018, 13:21 IST

The 2018-19 NBA season is just around the corner and hoops fans just can't wait to watch their favorite stars and teams back in action soon. Last season we witnessed some special players do what they do best.

James Harden finally won the MVP award after finishing runner-up in the 2017 season, LeBron James once again proved that he is the best player on the planet after playing in all 82 games in his 15th NBA season and led his team to the NBA finals putting up monstrous numbers.

The Celtics and 76ers proved that their young core can compete with the top teams in the league and the Warriors won the championship again for the second consecutive time. With that being said, here are five things to look forward to this upcoming season.

#1 A three-peat on the cards?

Can they do it again?

The Golden State Warriors are a juggernaut. They have made it to the NBA finals four consecutive times since 2015 having won the Championship thrice (2015, 2017 and 2018).

The Warriors will have the opportunity to become just the 6th team in NBA history to win the Championship three times in a row, a three-peat. Just when you thought that having four All-Stars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant on one team was dangerous for the entire league, big man DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Warriors this summer making them arguably the greatest sports team ever assembled. The Warriors are clear favorites to win the title yet again.

