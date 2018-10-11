×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA 2018-19: 5 Things to look forward to

Rishabh Gangwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    11 Oct 2018, 13:21 IST

Enter caption

The 2018-19 NBA season is just around the corner and hoops fans just can't wait to watch their favorite stars and teams back in action soon. Last season we witnessed some special players do what they do best.

James Harden finally won the MVP award after finishing runner-up in the 2017 season, LeBron James once again proved that he is the best player on the planet after playing in all 82 games in his 15th NBA season and led his team to the NBA finals putting up monstrous numbers.

The Celtics and 76ers proved that their young core can compete with the top teams in the league and the Warriors won the championship again for the second consecutive time. With that being said, here are five things to look forward to this upcoming season.

#1 A three-peat on the cards?

Can they do it again?
Can they do it again?

The Golden State Warriors are a juggernaut. They have made it to the NBA finals four consecutive times since 2015 having won the Championship thrice (2015, 2017 and 2018).

The Warriors will have the opportunity to become just the 6th team in NBA history to win the Championship three times in a row, a three-peat. Just when you thought that having four All-Stars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant on one team was dangerous for the entire league, big man DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Warriors this summer making them arguably the greatest sports team ever assembled. The Warriors are clear favorites to win the title yet again.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kevin Durant NBA Players
Rishabh Gangwani
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA 2K19: Best Small Forward Builds
RELATED STORY
5 Death lineups that can change the NBA this season
RELATED STORY
5 Players with the "NBA 2K Curse" 
RELATED STORY
Creating the Perfect NBA Player: 12 Traits from the best...
RELATED STORY
5 longest winning streaks in NBA history
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why NBA preseason games should be disregarded
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Western Conference 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19 Player Ratings - Top 10 Current Small Forwards
RELATED STORY
5 Most Impactful Free Agent Signings In NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA: Western Conference playoff predictions 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us