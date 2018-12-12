×
NBA 2018-19: Analyzing the Warriors' probable starting lineup against Toronto Raptors

rangabhave4414
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    12 Dec 2018, 18:47 IST

Stephen Curry, Warriors' Point Guard
Stephen Curry, Warriors' Point Guard

The Warriors will look to continue their revenge tour against Eastern Conference powerhouses tomorrow as they look to beat the Raptors on their home court.

A few games earlier the Warriors dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee itself. (I still can't believe the Bucks are an Eastern powerhouse but it turns out some spacing on the court for Giannis to work his magic combined with the resurrection of Brook Lopez as the Splash Mountain really does work wonders)

So as the Warriors gear up to take on Leonard's Raptors in what could be a potential Finals matchup, we'll take a look at Golden State's possible lineup:

Steph Curry: Like most of the Warriors' squad, this one is a no-brainer. Curry has resumed his MVP caliber form almost seamlessly and is shooting lights out at 50% from behind the arc. He buried 7 of 14 threes en route 38 points against the Timberwolves. His counterpart, Kyle Lowry, could be in for a rough game.

Kevin Durant: No one who dropped 51 points and a clutch three in Game 1 of this matchup could possibly be ignored. Durant is the Warriors' most clutch player, and offers a shade more rim protection to the small ball lineup the team uses, which is invaluable against players like Kawhi and Ibaka.

Klay Thompson: The man hit a buzzer-beating three in the first half against the Wolves and can guard three positions sufficiently well. Plus, he has the uncanny ability to be the most useful off the ball, which is invaluable in a lineup featuring multiple ball handlers in Curry and Durant.

Draymond Green: He's back and his hustle is back. Draymond looked a little rusty against the Wolves, but that was to be expected. He hustled, though, and grabbed rebounds and made unselfish passes around the perimeter. His defense bolsters the already great squad. He's big enough and fast enough to trouble Siakam and Anunoby, something no one else on the squad can boast of doing.

Jacob Jerebko: The big man has been up and coming on this squad. Hitting game winners, taking threes, tipping rebounds, Jerebko has been using every time he's on the court. Expect his to carry forward his performance against the Wolves (not much he could do against Towns though) in his paint war against Ibaka.

The Warriors will come for blood as they look to extend their winning streak. The possibly Kawhi-less Raptors (bruised hip) could be the next ones to fall to them.

NBA Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors Stephen Curry Kawhi Leonard
rangabhave4414
CONTRIBUTOR
