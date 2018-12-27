NBA 2018-19: Are the Los Angeles Lakers a threat to the Golden State Warriors?

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

On the NBA Christmas Day, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an impressive win. They beat the Golden State Warriors 127-101. As a fan, I did not expect this game to be a blowout. However, the Lakers beat the Warriors by 26 points. They did so without their star forward LeBron James, which makes the win more impressive.

LeBron finished the game with 17 points and 13 rebounds. James left the game early (in the third quarter) due to a groin injury. He tried to go after a loose ball and suffered the injury. James left the game and did not return in the fourth quarter. He is listed as day-to-day and will not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento. The Lakers play the Sacramento Kings later this week.

Although the Lakers lost James, they maintained their lead over the Warriors. Their forward Kyle Kuzma led them with 19 points. Ivica Zubac scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Rondo was a big part of this game and a big part of their bench. Brandon Ingram had 14 points. The Lakers also received contribution from Josh Hart and Lance Stephenson. Overall, the Lakers played well against a Warriors team that struggled this game.

This is the first meeting of the Lakers and Warriors. They have three more games against each other this season. Their next meeting takes place on January 21st.

This first game was the "official" start of the Lakers/Warriors series (and potential rivalry). This match-up was an anticipated one since James first signed with the Lakers. He joined the Lakers in the off-season and joined the Western Conference for the first time in his career.

LeBron has a history with the Warriors. For the last four NBA Finals, James played against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won three out of four times. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Warriors were part of a rivalry that was a big part of today's league and its history. James battled the Warriors for a few years. Now, it is possible that he'll battle them again.

After James signed with the Lakers, the Warriors made a move of their own. They signed former Pelicans centre DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins hasn't played this season due to injury, but he is participating in drills. Cousins will debut in due time. The move was a surprise and a subtle response to the Lakers' signing.

The Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference. They are currently 20-14. Their win over the Warriors was a statement and their only 2.5 games behind Golden State and Denver for the West's best record.

It is only one game, but the Lakers proved they can compete with the Warriors. It is too early to determine if they are a threat to the Warriors, but this is the start they need.

