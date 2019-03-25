×
NBA 2018-19: Best Players - Week 23

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Feature
17   //    25 Mar 2019, 16:27 IST

Houston Rockets' guard has been on fire this season
Houston Rockets' guard has been on fire this season

Week 23 of the 2018-19 NBA season has come to a close, with some great performances that had everyone in the crowd stunned. There were a total of 53 games that were played this week, with just 3 weeks remaining until the regular season comes to an end.

The Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics in a huge match between 2 solid teams. The Boston Celtics also played the Philadelphia 76ers in a massive Eastern Conference showdown. The Toronto Raptors took on the Oklahoma City Thunder twice this week in exciting matches.

San Antonio Spurs also had a really tough week, where they faced The Golden State Warriors, The Houston Rockets and The Boston Celtics, all top teams in a really grueling week. Let us look at the top 5 players this week that performed really well.

#5 Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Oklahoma City Thunder struggled even after some herculean performances by Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder struggled even after some herculean performances by Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been the franchise cornerstone for the Oklahoma City Thunder and has been playing really well for the past month or so, but his success has not translated on the court of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past few weeks.

The Thunder are currently 6th in the Western Conference, with a 43-30 record. They have won just 4 of their last 10 games and lost 2 of their 3 games this week. They lost to the Miami Heat, 107-116 but Westbrook had to sit that one out due to suspension.

He came back roaring against the Toronto Raptors, scoring 42 points, along with 11 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal. But he still could not get the Thunder on a winning run, losing 123-114 in overtime.

They played the Raptors again, but away and finally managed a win, 116-109, with Westbrook getting himself a triple double, scoring 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, along with an elite defensive performance, getting 4 steals and a block.

Westbrook is having a triple double season too, averaging 23.1 points, 10.4 assists and 11.1 rebounds a game. The Thunder will need him at his best as they will look to end the season on a high.

