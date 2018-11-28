×
NBA 2018-19: Celtics can’t trade for Anthony Davis due to the Derrick Rose rule

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
18   //    28 Nov 2018, 18:51 IST

Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA right now, and he is just 25 years old. This man can post up, shoot a three, make a play and dominate the paint. On the defensive end, he is one of the best shot blockers in the game. His numbers are proof of it. This season itself he is averaging 27 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

Just look at the numbers above! Anthony is a once in a lifetime player! However, there is one thing that Anthony still doesn't have after putting up huge numbers season after season- an NBA Championship.

There is no way New Orleans Pelicans' team can help Anthony to win a title with their current roster. He needs to get out of there if he wants to win a championship.

According to recent reports, there were rumors about Davis being interested in the Boston Celtics. The moment they were out, there were trade packages and schemes all over the internet about how Celtics can acquire him.

Danny Ainge is prohibited by the NBA rules to trade for Anthony Davis. The reason for this is a rule that is called the 'Derrick Rose Rule'.

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat

So, what is the Derrick Rose Rule?

Derrick Rose Rule or also called as the "Designated Player Rookie Extension" is a rule that allows players coming off their rookie scale contract to sign for an extension that allows them to skip the 1 to 6 years of service with 25% max salary tier, and go directly to the 7 to 9 years of service with 30% max salary tier. This rule is called the Derrick Rose rule because Rose was the first player to sign such an extension.

According to Dan Greenberg, the player needs to achieve one of the following in his rookie contract to qualify for the extension:

(1) If he earns All-NBA first, second or third-team honours two times
(2) If he is voted an NBA All-Star starter by the fans twice
(3) If he is named NBA MVP

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis both have this extension and NBA prohibits any team to acquire more than one player under such extension.

So it is clear that the Celtics can't trade for Anthony Davis with Kyrie Irving on the team.

There might be if and buts in your mind about future possibilities, but this trade ain't going to happen very soon. There are minimal chances of Davis coming to the Celtics with the current scenario.

