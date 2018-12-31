NBA 2018-19, Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Preview and prediction

Charlotte Hornets (17-18) vs Orlando Magic (15-19), Spectrum Center

Charlotte Hornets will host the Orlando Magic tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hornets are coming off a loss against the Washington Wizards, whereas Magic beat the Detroit Pistons yesterday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Charlotte Hornets perspective

Hornets have won two games of their last four played and are in search of consistency.

They had a close loss to Washington Wizards on Saturday. The game saw Kemba Walker go off for 47 points, four rebounds and four assists. Everybody in the team contributed something to the scoreboard, but still, Hornets felt short of 4 points.

As a team, Hornets are averaging 113.4 points and shooting nearly 45% from the field. They are grabbing almost 44 rebounds per game and shooting 36% from beyond the three-point line.

Hornets are at the sixth position in the Eastern Conference standings and will be looking for a win at home tonight.

The Orlando Magic perspective

Magic have won back to back two games now and look good on the court. They blew out the Raptors on Friday and had a close victory against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The game against the Pistons saw DJ Augustin finish with yet another fantastic performance. He scored team-high 26 points and dished out eight assists. Aaron Gordon had a good game after being cold for some time and scored 22 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

As a team, Magic is averaging 103.3 points and shooting nearly 44% from the field this season. They are grabbing almost 43 rebounds per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the three-point line.

Magic will be looking to keep the winning momentum alive by beating Hornets on the road tonight.

How things might unfold

The latest numbers and team-forms forces us to side with the Orlando Magic tonight. But Hornets have a better team and high-quality players in the line-up. They have beaten Magic before and will be looking to do that again at home today.

Hornets should take the W today.

Prediction: Hornets to beat the Magic

