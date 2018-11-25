×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers, 3 Talking Points

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
37   //    25 Nov 2018, 01:05 IST

The league-worst Cleveland Cavaliers snapped Philly's home winning streak.
The league-worst Cleveland Cavaliers snapped Philly's home winning streak.

Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Philadelphia 76ers, 121-112.

The Sixers came into this game being the only team in the league that was undefeated in their home arena. The Cavaliers arrived with a league-worst 2-13 record and a recent heartbreaking loss down the stretch to the LeBron-led Lakers.

When the clock expired in the final quarter at the Wells Fargo Center, we had witnessed the biggest upset of the regular season this year. Yes, every streak comes to an end eventually, but you just wouldn't have thought it would happen at the hands of the NBA's worst team.

Maybe the Sixers underestimated the desperation of the Cleveland roster to get a win and were caught off-guard. Or it could also be that the Cavaliers were better as a unit on the floor from the point of tip-off. Let's take a look at the three key talking points/takeaways from the Cavs' third win of the season.

#3 The Sixers forgot to defend at home

The lackadaisical defense allowed too many Cavs players open looks.
The lackadaisical defense allowed too many Cavs players open looks.

It was almost like the Sixers were a bit too confident in their ability to outscore the opposition. Especially when it came to Cavs guards Collin Sexton & Rodney Hood, Philly looked helpless at times.

There were wide open spaces up for the taking throughout the floor. The defense off screens wasn't as aggressive as it should have been. A glaring example of it is on display below when JJ Redick got beat on a backdoor screen and Osman scored easily off a pass from Larry Nance.

Clearly, Ben Simmons should have dropped back to take care of Cedi as there was no way JJ could have gotten around the screen. Such carelessness with the game hanging in the balance could cost them heavily down the season when games would mean way more.

The Sixers' sluggish attitude on defense was one of the prime reasons for their demise, as they offered the Cavaliers plenty of uncontested shots throughout the 48-minute game. The Cavaliers were getting to the spots they wanted to with ease owing to the lazy defensive movements by Philly in the open space. Missed switches, slow closeouts, and failures to adjust contributed to the loss.

“We struggled guarding them,” said Coach Brett Brown. “I thought their guards made tough shots, and they beat us off a live dribble.”

As a result, Cavs shot 50% from beyond the arc and 52.7% from the field.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Jordan Clarkson
Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
NBA Season 2017-18 Comparison: LeBron James vs Ben Simmons
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA: 5 Longest Losing Streaks EVER
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top five forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Season Preview: Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: 3 talking points,...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 recent triple-doubles without a turnover
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Players in Philadelphia 76ers' Franchise History
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Worst Starts to an NBA Season Ever
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The top 10 international players 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us